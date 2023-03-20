Federal govt notifies office timings for Ramadan 2023

ISLAMABAD – The federal government on Monday notified new timings for public offices during the holy month of Ramadan, which is set to begin this week.

A notification was issued by Cabinet Secretariat Establishment Division revealing two different time slots for office hours. Public offices under the federal government working five days a week (Monday to Friday) will operate from 07:30 am to 01:30 am for the first four weekdays.

On Fridays, the government offices will operate from 07:30 am to 12 pm.

Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted a strong possibility that the moon for Ramadan 2023 will be sighted on the evening of March 22 (Wednesday), and the first of Ramadan is likely to fall on March 23 in Pakistan.