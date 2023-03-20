Search

PakistanRamadan

Federal govt notifies office timings for Ramadan 2023

Web Desk 03:51 PM | 20 Mar, 2023
Federal govt notifies office timings for Ramadan 2023
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – The federal government on Monday notified new timings for public offices during the holy month of Ramadan, which is set to begin this week.

A notification was issued by Cabinet Secretariat Establishment Division revealing two different time slots for office hours. Public offices under the federal government working five days a week (Monday to Friday) will operate from 07:30 am to 01:30 am for the first four weekdays.

On Fridays, the government offices will operate from 07:30 am to 12 pm.

Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted a strong possibility that the moon for Ramadan 2023 will be sighted on the evening of March 22 (Wednesday), and the first of Ramadan is likely to fall on March 23 in Pakistan.

Punjab announces Pakistan's 'largest' Ramadan relief package

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Pakistan sets minimum nisab at Rs103,159 for Zakat deduction in 2023

05:49 PM | 20 Mar, 2023

Punjab govt to form JIT to probe Zaman Park clashes: Mohsin Naqvi 

01:20 PM | 20 Mar, 2023

Govt announces petroleum relief package for low-income people

09:01 PM | 19 Mar, 2023

Govt considers consulting legal team to ban PTI 

10:33 AM | 19 Mar, 2023

Punjab interim govt hands over more than 45,000 acres of land to Pakistan Army

11:35 PM | 17 Mar, 2023

Pakistan reports first polio case of 2023

08:48 PM | 17 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistan sets minimum nisab at Rs103,159 for Zakat deduction in 2023

05:49 PM | 20 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – March 20, 2023

08:19 AM | 20 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 20, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 20, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 282.7 285.7
Euro EUR 299.5 302.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 341.5 345
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.25 78
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.2 76
Australian Dollar AUD 186 188.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 753.69 761.69
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 41.09 41.49
Danish Krone DKK 40.41 40.81
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.1 36.45
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.54
Japanese Yen JPY 2.6 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 922.9 931.9
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.99 63.59
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.91 176.91
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.69 26.99
Omani Riyal OMR 735.95 743.95
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.37 78.08
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.97 27.27
Swiss Franc CHF 304.79 307.29
Thai Bhat THB 8.24 8.39

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 20 March 2023

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 208,200 on Monday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,500.  

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.  

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 208200 PKR 2390
Karachi PKR 208200 PKR 2390
Islamabad PKR 208200 PKR 2390
Peshawar PKR 208200 PKR 2390
Quetta PKR 208200 PKR 2390
Sialkot PKR 208200 PKR 2390
Attock PKR 208200 PKR 2390
Gujranwala PKR 208200 PKR 2390
Jehlum PKR 208200 PKR 2390
Multan PKR 208200 PKR 2390
Bahawalpur PKR 208200 PKR 2390
Gujrat PKR 208200 PKR 2390
Nawabshah PKR 208200 PKR 2390
Chakwal PKR 208200 PKR 2390
Hyderabad PKR 208200 PKR 2390
Nowshehra PKR 208200 PKR 2390
Sargodha PKR 208200 PKR 2390
Faisalabad PKR 208200 PKR 2390
Mirpur PKR 208200 PKR 2390

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: