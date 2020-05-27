Eid fashion: The celebrities who rocked Instagram
LAHORE – Eid has always been special. Not only does it mark the passing of the fasting month of Ramadan, but they're also one of the best ways to gather your friends and family for all the festive desserts, cute group photos, and getting dolled up just the way your heart desires.
Obviously, this year is different. Amid our new normal of social distancing, get-togethers both small and large have been called off, leaving to celebrate at home as our only option.
But that hasn’t stopped our celebs from sharing pictures of their celebrations with their loved ones and showing off their gorgeous attires.
As expected, their looks didn’t disappoint and brought their A-game with some stunning outfits this year.
While some went all out with a classic red, others kept it quite simple and each had an air of elegance.
From Ayeza Khan to Sana Javed, here are the best outfits that celebrities sported this Eid-ul-fitr.
AYEZA KHAN
MAYA ALI
SANA JAVED
SANAM JUNG
SUMBAL IQBAL KHAN
AREEBA HABIB
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
