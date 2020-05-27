Eid fashion: The celebrities who rocked Instagram

Sheherbano Syed
01:10 PM | 27 May, 2020
LAHORE – Eid has always been special. Not only does it mark the passing of the fasting month of Ramadan, but they're also one of the best ways to gather your friends and family for all the festive desserts, cute group photos, and getting dolled up just the way your heart desires.

Obviously, this year is different. Amid our new normal of social distancing, get-togethers both small and large have been called off, leaving to celebrate at home as our only option.

But that hasn’t stopped our celebs from sharing pictures of their celebrations with their loved ones and showing off their gorgeous attires.

As expected, their looks didn’t disappoint and brought their A-game with some stunning outfits this year.

While some went all out with a classic red, others kept it quite simple and each had an air of elegance.

From Ayeza Khan to Sana Javed, here are the best outfits that celebrities sported this Eid-ul-fitr.

AYEZA KHAN

View this post on Instagram

💜

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak) on

MAYA ALI

View this post on Instagram

💜💜 @faizasaqlain @bilalsaeedphotography

A post shared by Maya Ali (@official_mayaali) on

SANA JAVED

View this post on Instagram

🤍 عید مبارک

A post shared by Sana Javed (@sanajaved.official) on

SANAM JUNG

SUMBAL IQBAL KHAN

AREEBA HABIB

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

