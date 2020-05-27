COVID-19 guidelines/SOPs following remained unsatisfactory during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays
01:19 PM | 27 May, 2020
Share
ISLAMABAD - National Command and Operation Centre was informed that the surge in COVID-19 cases is likely to accentuate as guidelines following remained very scarce during Eid-ul-Fitar holidays.
The meeting noted that the following of standard operating procedures (SOPs) and guidelines regarding COVID-19 remained very scarce during Eid holidays.
The forum stressed enhanced role of federating units for implementing guidelines and SOPs of COVID-19 to control and limit the spread of coronavirus.
-
-
- Pakistan ready to befittingly respond to any Indian aggression: FM ...08:41 AM | 28 May, 2020
- Pakistan approaches 60,000 cases of coronavirus – 1,231 confirmed ...08:25 AM | 28 May, 2020
- Heavy rains likely in parts of country from Thursday11:48 PM | 27 May, 2020
Global interest in Xposure’s #HomeCaptured contest peaks in final week
05:31 PM | 27 May, 2020
- Anoushey receives Eid wishes from 'Ertugrul' – VIDEO04:35 PM | 27 May, 2020
- Nadia Jamil’s best friend goes bald to support her03:55 PM | 27 May, 2020
- Asim Azhar releases his version of Bollywood song Humraah02:34 PM | 27 May, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020