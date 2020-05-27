COVID-19 guidelines/SOPs following remained unsatisfactory during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays
01:19 PM | 27 May, 2020
ISLAMABAD - National Command and Operation Centre was informed that the surge in COVID-19 cases is likely to accentuate as guidelines following remained very scarce during Eid-ul-Fitar holidays.

The meeting noted that the following of standard operating procedures (SOPs) and guidelines regarding COVID-19 remained very scarce during Eid holidays.

The forum stressed enhanced role of federating units for implementing guidelines and SOPs of COVID-19 to control and limit the spread of coronavirus.

