PM Imran urges int'l community to accept and stop brutal reality of Modi's fascist, racist regime
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the world community must accept the brutal reality of the Modi's fascist and racist regime and stop it from the ongoing pogrom of Muslims in New Delhi.
In a series of tweets, the premier said as I have been stating repeatedly, Modi’s Hindu Supremacist agenda is akin to the Nazi pogrom of Jews in the 1930s.
Images coming out of Muslim homes & businesses being burnt, Muslims being beaten & killed, mosques & graveyards being burnt & desecrated are similar to Jews fleeing the pogrom in Nazi Germany. The world must accept this brutal reality of the Modi fascist racist regime & stop it.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 28, 2020
Imran Khan said that the images coming out of Muslim homes and businesses being burnt, Muslims being beaten and killed, mosques and graveyards being burnt and desecrated are similar to Jews fleeing the pogrom in Nazi Germany.
The Prime Minister also shared a video clip of a Cambridge University Lecturer Priya Gopal, who likens attack on Muslims, their mosques, homes and businesses in New Delhi to the pogrom of Jews carried out by the Nazis in 1938.
Priya Gopal, Lecturer at Cambridge Uni likens attack on Muslims, their mosques, homes & businesses in New Delhi to the pogrom of Jews carried out by the Nazis, esp in 1938 - the Kristallnacht (Night of Broken Glass) when Nazis attacked Jews, their synagogues, homes, businesses. pic.twitter.com/DqSgDZhWgq— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 28, 2020
Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Modi conducted pogrom against Muslims in Gujarat as Chief Minister and now we are seeing the same in New Delhi.
- PM Imran urges int'l community to accept and stop brutal reality of ...11:36 AM | 29 Feb, 2020
