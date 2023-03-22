Ramadan moon sighted in Pakistan: Ruet-e-Hilal

PESHAWAR – The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has announced the advent of Ramadan in Pakistan from tomorrow after receiving multiple witnesses of the crescent sighting on Wednesday.

Muslims will observe first fast on Thursday.

Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad chaired the meeting at the Auqaf Hall, Peshawar, while the zonal moon-sighting committee also met at the same venue, which was decided to create consensus on the Ramadan moon matter.

Saudi Arabia will start the fasting month of Ramadan on Thursday (March 23) along with most other Gulf states, the local media said on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court called on all Muslims in the Kingdom to look for the Ramadan crescent on Tuesday evening which corresponds to Shaban 29, 1444.

The UAE's moon-sighting committee, meeting in Abu Dhabi after the maghrib prayer, also searched the skies for signs of the moon.

It should be noted that this is the first Ramadan in three years without any COVID-19 restrictions across UAE after an indoor mask mandate was dropped in September.

The National News mentioned that this year, most middle-eastern countries will be fasting for almost 14 hours a day.