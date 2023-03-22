Ramadan moon sighted in Pakistan: Ruet-e-Hilal

PESHAWAR – The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has announced the advent of Ramadan in Pakistan from tomorrow after receiving multiple witnesses of the crescent sighting on Wednesday.
Muslims will observe first fast on Thursday.
Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad chaired the meeting at the Auqaf Hall, Peshawar, while the zonal moon-sighting committee also met at the same venue, which was decided to create consensus on the Ramadan moon matter.
Saudi Arabia will start the fasting month of Ramadan on Thursday (March 23) along with most other Gulf states, the local media said on Tuesday.
Earlier on Tuesday, Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court called on all Muslims in the Kingdom to look for the Ramadan crescent on Tuesday evening which corresponds to Shaban 29, 1444.
The UAE's moon-sighting committee, meeting in Abu Dhabi after the maghrib prayer, also searched the skies for signs of the moon.
It should be noted that this is the first Ramadan in three years without any COVID-19 restrictions across UAE after an indoor mask mandate was dropped in September.
The National News mentioned that this year, most middle-eastern countries will be fasting for almost 14 hours a day.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 22, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.6
|286.65
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.5
|348
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.4
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187
|189.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.75
|757.76
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.5
|209.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.91
|41.31
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.59
|40.99
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.9
|36.25
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|919.58
|928.58
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.85
|63.45
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.66
|178.66
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.33
|26.61
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|732.14
|740.14
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.42
|78.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208
|210
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|304.1
|306.6
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.26
|8.41
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 202,400 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs173,500.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Karachi
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Islamabad
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Peshawar
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Quetta
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Sialkot
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Attock
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Gujranwala
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Jehlum
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Multan
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Gujrat
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Nawabshah
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Chakwal
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Hyderabad
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Nowshehra
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Sargodha
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Faisalabad
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Mirpur
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
