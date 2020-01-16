Saudi-Iran military conflict would prove 'disastrous' for Pakistan, says PM Imran
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has warned that a military conflict between Saudi Arabia and Iran would be disastrous for Pakistan.
In an exclusive interview with German broadcaster DW Editor-in-Chief Ines Pohl, Khan while talking about the regional tension said that Pakistan was making best efforts to regional tension.
“It's true that we live in a difficult neighborhood and we have to balance our actions. For instance, Saudi Arabia is one of Pakistan's greatest friends and has always been there for us. Then we have Iran, with which we have always maintained a good relationship. Therefore, a military conflict between Saudi Arabia and Iran would be disastrous for Pakistan. We are trying our best to make sure that ties between these two countries do not deteriorate. It is a region that cannot afford another conflict” the Pakistan premier said during the interview published on Thursday.
Talking about Afghan conflict, he said that Pakistan was also doing its best to bring peace in the neighbouring country.
“It is a country that has suffered so much in the past 40 years. We pray that the Taliban, the Americans and the Afghan government achieve peace.”
- Sindh police accuse PPP minister of running crime rings amid IGP ...10:57 PM | 16 Jan, 2020
- Saudi-Iran military conflict would prove 'disastrous' for Pakistan, ...09:21 PM | 16 Jan, 2020
- NAB shuts inquiry against PM Imran's close aide Zulfi Bukhari07:49 PM | 16 Jan, 2020
- Asset details: ECP suspends membership of 318 lawmakers including ...07:14 PM | 16 Jan, 2020
- PM Imran takes notice of Faisal Vawda's attitude in talk show06:56 PM | 16 Jan, 2020
- Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler reportedly split after 9 years ...03:45 PM | 16 Jan, 2020
- Jemima Goldsmith shares what it’s like to marry a national hero03:26 PM | 16 Jan, 2020
- Saba Qamar to play lead role in Hassan Zia's upcoming film03:09 PM | 16 Jan, 2020
- OGRA recommends hike in petroleum prices for January 202006:54 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan asks UNMOGIP to brief UNSC on Kashmir situation07:21 PM | 29 Dec, 2019
- 2020 will be year of development, prosperity: Firdous04:01 PM | 28 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019