PM Imran joins world leaders to condole Archbishop Tutu's death

The equality activist from South Africa passed away in Cape Town at 90
Web Desk
10:33 PM | 26 Dec, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed his profound sadness on the passing of South Africa’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial justice and retired Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town Emeritus Desmond Tutu.

The 90-year-old passed away in Cape Town on Sunday morning.

Tutu who coined the phrase “the Rainbow Nation” and was affectionately known as “the Arch” has been fighting prostate cancer for roughly two decades.

He was a close ally of South Africa's great leader Nelson Mandela and fought alongside him against apartheid.

In a tweet, Khan said Tutu was an inspiration.

South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa said, "The passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is another chapter of bereavement in our nation’s farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa."

"Desmond Tutu was a patriot without equal."

The presidency gave no details on the cause of death.

In a message of condolence, Queen Elizabeth said Archbishop Tutu's loss will be felt by the people of South Africa, and by so many people in Great Britain, Northern Ireland and across the Commonwealth, where he was held in such high affection and esteem."

Former US president Barack Obama, the US’ first black leader hailed Tutu as a towering figure and “moral compass” who fought against injustice in South Africa and elsewhere.

Obama said Tutu a fellow Nobel Peace laureate “was a mentor, a friend, and a moral compass for me and so many others.”

The African National Congress, Tibet's spiritual leader Dalai Lama, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Nelson Mandela Foundation, Prime Minister of the Western-backed Palestinian Authority Mohammed Shtayyeh and other leaders lamented the death of South African leader Desmond Tutu.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson noted Tutu's "critical" role in the "struggle to create a new South Africa", while his deputy Dominic Raab said Tutu's adage of 'Don’t raise your voice, improve your argument' had "never felt more apt".

Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere recalled "a great little man who showed the power of reconciliation and forgiveness".

