Hindu extremists burn Santa Claus effigy on Christmas Eve

11:42 PM | 26 Dec, 2021
Hindu extremists burn Santa Claus effigy on Christmas Eve
Share

As the seeds of hatred sown by the right-wing BJP government in India have started bearing the fruit, violence against the minorities and attacks on religious freedom have seen a considerable rise in recent years. 

In one such incident, Hindu fanatics were seen burning an effigy of Santa Claus in Uttar Pradesh on the eve of Christmas. 

In the viral incident, a group of Bajrang Dal activists set ablaze an effigy of Santa Clause in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra District. A video of the incident went viral on social media where Hindu fanatics can be seen setting the Santa Claus effigy ablaze and shouting slogans like ‘go back Santa Claus’ and ‘death to Santa’. The protesters also threw shoes at Santa Claus and hurled abuses at the effigy. 

There are reports that some Hindu extremists were protesting against the alleged conversion of people from Hinduism to Christianity. 

Last week, a Hindu organisation had submitted a memorandum to the District Magistrate of Agra, saying that Christians were converting Hindu children into their missionary schools. 

The Bajrang Dal, a Hindu extremist group, too believes that Christian missionaries are ‘heavily engaged’ in conversion of Hindu children to Christianity. 

This is also worth noting that attacks on Christians’ worship places have seen a sharp rise in recent months. 

More From This Category
PM Imran joins world leaders to condole ...
10:33 PM | 26 Dec, 2021
Taliban ban women from travelling long distances ...
04:42 PM | 26 Dec, 2021
Hareem Shah reveals how she exchanged number with ...
03:52 PM | 26 Dec, 2021
WATCH: Atif Aslam arrives at Karachi concert on ...
03:27 PM | 26 Dec, 2021
Salman Khan hospitalised after getting bitten by ...
01:51 PM | 26 Dec, 2021
PM Imran appreciates conservation efforts as snow ...
01:13 PM | 26 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hareem Shah reveals how she exchanged number with Farooq Sattar
03:52 PM | 26 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr