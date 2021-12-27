Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on 27 December 2021
09:07 AM | 27 Dec, 2021
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 27, 2021 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|179.9
|181.3
|Euro
|EUR
|200.5
|202
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|237
|239.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|49.5
|50
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|46.95
|47.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|126.5
|127.75
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.85
|388.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|137
|138.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.5
|23.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.5
|23.8
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.85
|17.1
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03
|2.1
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41
|1.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.8
|484.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.5
|36.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.55
|97.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.5
|17.75
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.75
|394.78
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.9
|40.5
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|128.7
|130.2
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|18.6
|18.85
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|160
|160.9
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.8
|4.9
- Why farm yard manure use is essential?08:49 AM | 25 Dec, 2021
- Understand your land and increase profit06:29 AM | 22 Dec, 2021
- MOU signed| Department of Irrigation under Department of Agriculture, ...08:48 AM | 20 Dec, 2021
- Crop Insurance: Farmer Friendly Program07:54 AM | 19 Dec, 2021
- Rainwater conservation methods in rainfed areas07:10 AM | 18 Dec, 2021
- Remembering Benazir Bhutto on her 14th death anniversary09:52 AM | 27 Dec, 2021
- Pakistan reports 301 new Covid cases, 2 deaths in last 24 hours09:29 AM | 27 Dec, 2021
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:07 AM | 27 Dec, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 27 December 202108:42 AM | 27 Dec, 2021
- Hindu extremists burn Santa Claus effigy on Christmas Eve11:42 PM | 26 Dec, 2021
Hareem Shah reveals how she exchanged number with Farooq Sattar
03:52 PM | 26 Dec, 2021
- WATCH: Atif Aslam arrives at Karachi concert on bike amid traffic jam03:27 PM | 26 Dec, 2021
- Salman Khan hospitalised after getting bitten by snake01:51 PM | 26 Dec, 2021
- Humayun Saeed pens down a lovely birthday wish for his wife01:43 PM | 26 Dec, 2021
- PM Imran is 2021's most admired man in Pakistan, YouGov survey shows09:53 AM | 15 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021