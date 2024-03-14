Search

Pakistan reports first polio case of 2024

09:20 PM | 14 Mar, 2024
Pakistan reports first polio case of 2024
The first case of polio virus in 2024 was detected in Pakistan on Thursday. 

According to reports, a two and a half years old Pakistani boy was affected by polio in the Dera Bugti district in Balochistan. 

Reports suggest that a polio case has surfaced in Balochistan’s Dera Bugti district almost after a gap of 13 years. 

The child fell ill with high fever and felt weakness on February 28. His medical reports later suggested he was suffering from polio infection. 

Confirming the first case of polio in Pakistan, the World Health Organization (WHO) said that wild polio virus type 1 was found in the boy.

The total number of WPV1 cases in 2023 stood at six. Three WPV1-positive environmental samples were reported; one each in Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.  

