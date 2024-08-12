PM Shehbaz announces one million smartphones, laptops for students; check eligibility

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday announced the provincial of one million smartphones, tablets, and laptops to students, who will be picked on merit.

The premier made the announcement during his address at an event marking the International Day of Youth in the federal capital. He promised to ensure provision of ample resources to the nation’s youth to help transform the country into a developed nation.

He aimed to provide opportunities for the youth, which makes a large portion of the country, to change the Pakistan’s destiny as prime minister.

“The country’s youth have the potential to elevate the nation to new heights, if given access to modern education and resources,” state broadcaster quoted him as having said.

The prime minister also announced that he will personally provide the funds for the education of 1,000 agricultural graduates in China, adding that such measures will help boost the country’s agri production.

He revealed that Huawei has also committed to sending 200,000 youth for IT training and advanced education.

Eligibility for Free Smartphones for Students

The premier shared some basis criteria for the distribution of free smartphones, laptops and tablets among students as complete details will be shared in due course of time.

As per available information, one million smartphones, tablets, and laptops will be provided to top-performing students across the country.

Students from the four provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan will be eligible to avail the scheme.

Additionally, each province has its separate programs to support students, the prime minister added.