Search

Pakistan

PM Shehbaz announces one million smartphones, laptops for students; check eligibility

07:46 PM | 12 Aug, 2024
PM Shehbaz announces one million smartphones, laptops for students; check eligibility
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday announced the provincial of one million smartphones, tablets, and laptops to students, who will be picked on merit. 

The premier made the announcement during his address at an event marking the International Day of Youth in the federal capital. He promised to ensure provision of ample resources to the nation’s youth to help transform the country into a developed nation.

He aimed to provide opportunities for the youth, which makes a large portion of the country, to change the Pakistan’s destiny as prime minister.

“The country’s youth have the potential to elevate the nation to new heights, if given access to modern education and resources,” state broadcaster quoted him as having said. 

The prime minister also announced that he will personally provide the funds for the education of 1,000 agricultural graduates in China, adding that such measures will help boost the country’s agri production. 

He revealed that Huawei has also committed to sending 200,000 youth for IT training and advanced education.

Eligibility for Free Smartphones for Students 

The premier shared some basis criteria for the distribution of free smartphones, laptops and tablets among students as complete details will be shared in due course of time. 

As per available information, one million smartphones, tablets, and laptops will be provided to top-performing students across the country.

Students from the four provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan will be eligible to avail the scheme. 

Additionally, each province has its separate programs to support students, the prime minister added.

Pakistan

09:59 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

Islamabad reports 14 cases of dengue fever

09:37 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

PTI chairman says action against former ISI chief Faiz Hameed ...

08:56 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

Wagah Border to be out of bounds for public on Independence Day

08:50 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

Accountability within military is transparent, says DG ISPR after ...

07:46 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

PM Shehbaz announces one million smartphones, laptops for students; ...

05:20 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

Ex-ISI chief Faiz Hameed taken into military custody for ...

Pakistan

04:22 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

Sharaqpur hospital doctor manhandled over patient’s death

02:05 PM | 11 Aug, 2024

WhatsApp, Facebook disruption enters third day in Pakistan

09:04 AM | 11 Aug, 2024

'Fakhr-e-Pakistan' Arshad Nadeem offers Fajr prayer at Raiwind ...

03:33 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

Are you facing problem in downloading WhatsApp media files? Here are ...

10:29 PM | 9 Aug, 2024

Three security personnel martyred, 4 militants eliminated in Khyber ...

12:14 PM | 11 Aug, 2024

Olympic Hero Arshad Nadeem honored with grand reception in hometown ...

Advertisement

Latest

09:59 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

Islamabad reports 14 cases of dengue fever

Gold & Silver

03:03 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan against global upward trend

Forex

US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Pound, Riyal Rate in Pakistan Today - Currency Rates 12 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 12, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

On Monday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.1 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved up to 304.6 and selling rate was 306.81.

British Pound rate moved up to 355.65 for buying, and 357.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.85.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.1 280.4
Euro EUR 304.6 306.81
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355.65 357.65
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.65 76.35
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.85 74.55
Australian Dollar AUD 185.75 187.57
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.12 744.62
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.25 207.7
China Yuan CNY 38.3 38.7
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.65 911.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.75 59.55
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 725.45 729.82
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.29 77
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 206.3
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.75
Swiss Franc CHF 319.35 325.35
Thai Bhat THB 7.55 7.7

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: