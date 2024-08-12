PM Shehbaz announces one million smartphones, laptops for students; check eligibility

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday announced the provincial of one million smartphones, tablets, and laptops to students, who will be picked on merit.
The premier made the announcement during his address at an event marking the International Day of Youth in the federal capital. He promised to ensure provision of ample resources to the nation’s youth to help transform the country into a developed nation.
He aimed to provide opportunities for the youth, which makes a large portion of the country, to change the Pakistan’s destiny as prime minister.
“The country’s youth have the potential to elevate the nation to new heights, if given access to modern education and resources,” state broadcaster quoted him as having said.
The prime minister also announced that he will personally provide the funds for the education of 1,000 agricultural graduates in China, adding that such measures will help boost the country’s agri production.
He revealed that Huawei has also committed to sending 200,000 youth for IT training and advanced education.
Eligibility for Free Smartphones for Students
The premier shared some basis criteria for the distribution of free smartphones, laptops and tablets among students as complete details will be shared in due course of time.
As per available information, one million smartphones, tablets, and laptops will be provided to top-performing students across the country.
Students from the four provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan will be eligible to avail the scheme.
Additionally, each province has its separate programs to support students, the prime minister added.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 12, 2024 in open market.
On Monday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.1 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved up to 304.6 and selling rate was 306.81.
British Pound rate moved up to 355.65 for buying, and 357.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.1
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|304.6
|306.81
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.65
|357.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.65
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.75
|187.57
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.12
|744.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|207.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.3
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.65
|911.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.45
|729.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.29
|77
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|206.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.35
|325.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
