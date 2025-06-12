Lahore court bars police from arresting YouTuber Raja Butt

LAHORE – A session court on Thursday barred the police from arresting YouTuber Rajab Butt until June 21 in a case involving charges of rape, blackmail, and illegal confinement of social media activist.

Additional Sessions Judge Suleman Ghumman presided over the hearing on the interim bail plea filed by Butt.

Renowned legal expert Advocate Mian Ali Ashfaq represented Rajab Butt who also appeared before the court and marked his attendance.

The court has barred the police from arresting Rajab Butt until June 21 and has directed him to join the investigation.

Earlier this month, an FIR was registered at the Nawab Town Police Station following a complaint by a female social media activist.

The victim alleged that she was initially in contact with Salman Haider, a relative of Rajab Butt, and claims Salman drugged and sexually assaulted her, filmed explicit videos without her consent, and used the footage to blackmail her.

The situation escalated when she was allegedly held against her will at the residence of Salman Butt. The woman further stated that Rajab Butt was directly involved in her unlawful confinement and that other individuals, including Maan Dogar, were also present during the incident.

Lahore cops registered under Section 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code and launched formal investigation to determine the validity of the allegations and the involvement of all accused parties.

This is not the first legal controversy surrounding Rajab Butt. He previously faced public outrage over a blasphemy case linked to the launch of his perfume brand named “295.” The product drew criticism from religious groups, prompting Butt to issue a statement claiming the backlash stemmed from a misunderstanding and reaffirming his respect for religious values. He is also under scrutiny for allegedly promoting indecent content online.