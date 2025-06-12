Weather update: Met Office forecasts rains in Islamabad, other areas

KARACHI – The Meteorological Department has forecast rain with thunder in Islamabad and various other areas, starting from today evening.

It said the weather in Islamabad and surrounding areas is expected to remain extremely hot during the day. However, in the evening, there is a possibility of dust storms and rain with thunder at a few places.

Most districts of Punjab are likely to experience very hot and dry weather. Dusty winds may blow in the plains of Punjab.

It predicted that rain and dust storms are expected in Rawalpindi, Galiyat, Chakwal, Jhelum, and nearby areas in the evening.

Sindh and Balochistan are also expected to remain extremely hot and dry, with dusty winds likely in most districts.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the weather is expected to remain hot and dry in most areas. The plains of KP are likely to experience intense heat during the day, with dusty winds expected in the afternoon.

In the evening, dust storms and rain are predicted in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Mansehra, Shangla, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Kurram, Kohat, Waziristan, and surrounding areas.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, hot and dry conditions are expected during the day, while in the evening, rain accompanied by strong winds is possible in some areas.

In Kashmir, the weather will remain hot during the day, with a chance of rain and thunder in the evening.