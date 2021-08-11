Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 11 August 2021
Web Desk
08:46 AM | 11 Aug, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 11 August 2021
Share

KARACHI - A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 108,500 on Wednesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 93,020 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 85,270 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 101,290.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 108,500 PKR 1,460
Karachi PKR 108,500 PKR 1,460
Islamabad PKR 108,500 PKR 1,460
Peshawar PKR 108,500 PKR 1,460
Quetta PKR 108,500 PKR 1,460
Sialkot PKR 108,500 PKR 1,460
Attock PKR 108,500 PKR 1,460
Gujranwala PKR 108,500 PKR 1,460
Jehlum PKR 108,500 PKR 1,460
Multan PKR 108,500 PKR 1,460
Bahawalpur PKR 108,500 PKR 1,460
Gujrat PKR 108,500 PKR 1,460
Nawabshah PKR 108,500 PKR 1,460
Chakwal PKR 108,500 PKR 1,460
Hyderabad PKR 108,500 PKR 1,460
Nowshehra PKR 108,500 PKR 1,460
Sargodha PKR 108,500 PKR 1,460
Faisalabad PKR 108,500 PKR 1,460
Mirpur PKR 108,500 PKR 1,460

More From This Category
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 10 August 2021
09:11 AM | 10 Aug, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 09 August 2021
08:44 AM | 9 Aug, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 08 August 2021
08:49 AM | 8 Aug, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 07 August 2021
08:54 AM | 7 Aug, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 06 August 2021
09:58 AM | 6 Aug, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 05 August 2021
08:55 AM | 5 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
‘Yes, I’m single’ – Faryal Mehmood breaks silence over separation with Daniyal ...
07:58 PM | 10 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr