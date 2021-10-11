SC seeks evidence against Zahir Jaffer’s mother in Noor Mukadam case

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court (SC) has sought evidence against Ismat Adamjee, the mother of Zahir Jaffer, the prime accused in the Noor Mukadam murder case.

The apex court was hearing the bail pleas filed by ​​ Zakir Jaffer and his wife Ismat Adamjee against the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) to reject their bail pleas.

The top court has ordered the prosecution to present the evidence against Adamjee during next hearing on October 18.

During the hearing, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah asked where mention of Zahir’s mother had been made in the IHC order.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial said that the IHC had not event mention her in its order. He said that the court is just trying to understand the case.

Zakir and Ismat's counsel Khawaja Haris told court that his clients were in Karachi when Noor was murdered.

He added that investigation officials have not given the forensic reports the people named in the case.

In response, the advocate-general said that all forensic reports have been received except for the reports on six mobile phones.

Later, the hearing was adjourned till October 18.

Last week, a sessions court in the federal capital on Thursday fixed Oct 14 for the indictment of suspects in the Noor Mukadam murder case.

The indictment was scheduled for Oct 6 but it was postponed after the suspects moved fresh petition, seeking complete details of evidence and copy of the challan in the case.

During the hearing, Additional Sessions Judge Ata Rabbani announced that the charges will be framed against the suspects on Oct 14.

A total of 12 suspects – Zahir Zakir Jaffer, the prime suspect, his parents Zakir Jaffer and Asmat Adamjee, their three household staff Iftikhar, Jan Muhammad and Jameel and six Therapy Works employees including Tahir Zahoor, Amjad, Dilip Kumar, Abdul Haq, Wamiq and Samar Abbas – will be indicted in the case.

Noor Mukadam was found murdered at the residence of Zahir Jaffer, the prime suspect, in the capital's upscale Sector F-7/4 on Tuesday (July 20) last week.

Police registered a first information report (FIR) later the same day against the suspect, who was arrested from the crime scene, under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint filed by Noor's father.