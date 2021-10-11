India invites Pakistan's Senate chairman for key Parliament event

ISLAMABAD – Sadiq Sanjrani, the chairman of the Senate, has received an invitation from India’s Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to attend the centennial celebrations of the Public Accounts Committee.

The event is scheduled for December 4-5, 2021. Indian President Ran Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also speak on the occasion.

“As the Public Accounts Committee celebrates the 100th year of its journey, it would be an hour for us, if you could kindly be the guest of Parliament of India and grace this historic event with you esteemed presence,” read the letter.