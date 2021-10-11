Australian doctors set new world record
Share
MELBOURNE – A team of medical experts in Australia have set a new record after they successfully kept a human heart alive outside the body for a record-breaking amount of time.
The donated heart, according to reports, spent seven hours and 18 minutes in transit, the longest time period a heart spent without blood supply. It all happened due to a new machine “heart in a box” that is under trial at the Alferd Hospital
The organ has been transplanted in 55-year-old father named Andrew Conway at a hospital. The patient, who has been discharged from the hospital with new heart 12 days after the surgery, has called it “exciting technology”.
The machine pumps a nutrient-rich liquid called perfusate into the muscle to keep heart cool and oxygenated.
It was the first trial of the technology outside Europe. The technology also helps reduce the chance of complications after transplant procedure.
In 2019, A UK man had received a transplanted heart that was kept 'alive' for five hours outside the body.
Korean artificial Sun sets new world record 09:33 PM | 28 Dec, 2020
SEOUL – Scientists at the Korean Superconducting Tokamak Advanced Research (KSTAR) have taken a major leap ...
- Mohammad Sajjad wins National Snooker Championship for fourth time09:34 PM | 11 Oct, 2021
- Australian doctors set new world record08:44 PM | 11 Oct, 2021
- SC seeks evidence against Zahir Jaffer’s mother in Noor Mukadam case08:10 PM | 11 Oct, 2021
- India invites Pakistan's Senate chairman for key Parliament event07:50 PM | 11 Oct, 2021
- LIVE – Northern elect to field first against KP in 30th match of ...07:25 PM | 11 Oct, 2021
- Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari blessed with baby boy05:53 PM | 11 Oct, 2021
- Mansha Pasha slams moral police over judging female stars' outfits05:21 PM | 11 Oct, 2021
- Hania Aamir shares the poster of her upcoming film06:10 PM | 11 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021