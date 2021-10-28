Maryam Nawaz turns 48

05:58 PM | 28 Oct, 2021
Maryam Nawaz turns 48
Share

LAHORE – Wishes pour in on social media for PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif on her 48th birthday today (October 28).

Maryam, the daughter of former three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif, is active in politics since the disqualification of her father in a graft case. 

Responding to the wishes, the PML-N leader said: “Wish to express my heartfelt gratitude for birthday wishes & prayers that I am receiving in spades. Honoured & humbled by your extraordinary warmth & affection".

"A big THANK YOU to everyone.  Allah bless you all,” she added. 

More From This Category
ACES Meet 2021-22: Pakistan kicks off ...
04:58 PM | 28 Oct, 2021
Arrest warrant issued for PM's aide Shahbaz Gill ...
02:56 PM | 28 Oct, 2021
Govt to name road, building after father of ...
11:27 AM | 28 Oct, 2021
Pakistan draws up contingency plan as TLP resumes ...
10:48 AM | 28 Oct, 2021
Pakistan Army’s focus stays on enhancing ...
10:27 AM | 28 Oct, 2021
Young army officer’s murder remains shrouded in ...
09:48 AM | 28 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aryan Khan finally granted bail after three weeks in jail
06:12 PM | 28 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr