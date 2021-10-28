Maryam Nawaz turns 48
LAHORE – Wishes pour in on social media for PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif on her 48th birthday today (October 28).
Maryam, the daughter of former three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif, is active in politics since the disqualification of her father in a graft case.
Many many happy returns of the day May you live long 🙏🙏@MaryamNSharif#HappyBirthdayMaryamNawaz pic.twitter.com/UJOCi2doaC— Muhammad Junaid Rana (YMT)PML-N 🇵🇰🇵🇰 (@Jonii2959) October 28, 2021
Happy Birthday Ma'am Maryam🎂😘❤ @MaryamNSharif pic.twitter.com/KK6VMYGRAa— Maryam Fanpg (@FanpgMaryam) October 28, 2021
تم جیو ھزاروں سال— Basit Awan (@BasitAwanPmln) October 28, 2021
یہ میری ھے آرزو
سالگرہ مبارک قائد محترمہ @MaryamNSharif pic.twitter.com/xM99k2jjoV
Responding to the wishes, the PML-N leader said: “Wish to express my heartfelt gratitude for birthday wishes & prayers that I am receiving in spades. Honoured & humbled by your extraordinary warmth & affection".
Wish to express my heartfelt gratitude for birthday wishes & prayers that I am receiving in spades. Honoured & humbled by your extraordinary warmth & affection. A big THANK YOU to everyone.— Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) October 28, 2021
Allah bless you all ♥️🤲🏼
"A big THANK YOU to everyone. Allah bless you all,” she added.
