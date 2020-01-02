Iqra Aziz still can't believe she is married now
KARACHI - Popular TV star Iqra Aziz has recently shared a love-filled post with hubby Yasir Hussain, which reads as, “Happy New Year everyone.”
Sharing the dancing emoji, Iqra further writes, “I hope and wish we all accomplish our new year resolutions this year too.” Earlier, the star couple Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain got married last week, on Saturday. However, Iqra still can’t believe she is married now.
Iqra Aziz dazzles in red bridal dress 01:08 PM | 28 Dec, 2019
KARACHI - Pakistani TV star Iqra Aziz is all set to say ‘I Do’ to love of her life Yasir Hussain, ...
Tagging husband, 35-year-old Chhalawa actor with a love emoji, Iqra says, “Can’t believe we’re married”.
Here is the post:
The lovebirds got engaged in June 2019 when the latter proposed her at an award show. They confirmed their wedding earlier this month with a quirky invitation card. The festivities kicked off last week with an intimate Mayun, followed by a mehndi. The couple tied the knot on Saturday in a day-time nikkah ceremony attended by celebrities, friends and family.
Here’s wishing the lovebirds a lifetime of happiness!
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
