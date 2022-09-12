Ranveer Singh accidentally gets slapped by bodyguard
In a shocking turn of events, Bollywood's effervescent and energetic hunk Ranveer Singh got slapped during a red carpet walk that stunned the onlookers and the superstar himself.
It is reported that Singh walked the red carpet of the SIIMA Awards 2022 that took place in Bengaluru. The Band Baaja Baraat actor posed with his fans, however, the security seemed concerned for him.
The bodyguards of the Gully Boy actor had a hard time managing the audience crowding Singh at the award show. During the hassle, the unusual happened out of the blue that shook Ranveer by surprise. It is reported that one of Singh's bodyguards accidentally slapped him assuming it was someone else.
The incident was recorded and went viral on social media. Singh, who for obvious reasons, didn’t see the slap coming, reacted hilariously to the incident. The reaction of Singh gained immense attention from onlookers and netizens.
It is to be noted that Singh hosted a segment at the Award Show while donning a beige suit.
On the work front, Singh is working alongside Alia Bhatt for their upcoming movies including Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Baiju Bawra. Singh is married to co-actor Deepika Padukone.
