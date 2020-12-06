Bail for man who tortured minor maid in Faisalabad
Web Desk
06:42 PM | 6 Dec, 2020
Bail for man who tortured minor maid in Faisalabad
Share

LAHORE – A district and sessions court granted post-arrest bail to Rana Munir a day after police registered an FIR against him and his wife Samiya Munir for assaulting a minor maid in Faisalabad.

Footage of torture of the girl identified as Sadaf, 11, went viral on social media on Saturday. In the video, they are seen slapping and thrashing the girl in a street.

According to police, Sadaf was tortured after she had a scuffle with children related to Munir.

Minor girl tortured by employers in Faisalabad ... 08:11 PM | 5 Dec, 2020

FAISALABAD – A man and his wife were booked for brutally beating their 12-year-old maid within the limits of ...

The case was registered on the complaint of Samina Nadar, Child Protection Officer (CPO) of the Faisalabad Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) under sections 34 and 328-A of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Duty Judge Zulifqar Ahmed on Sunday approved Munir’s request for bail against the surety bonds of Rs100,000.

More From This Category
Ex-Corps Commander Rawalpindi Mohsin Kamal passes ...
05:00 PM | 6 Dec, 2020
Indian troops killed 291 Kashmiris during 16 ...
04:30 PM | 6 Dec, 2020
Six patients die due to lack of oxygen at ...
04:06 PM | 6 Dec, 2020
Sindh Cultural Day being celebrated today across ...
03:08 PM | 6 Dec, 2020
Two dead after man throws five children into ...
02:34 PM | 6 Dec, 2020
Several injured as fog triggers pile-up on ...
01:58 PM | 6 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Zainab Jamil quits showbiz for Islam
06:19 PM | 6 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr