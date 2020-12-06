Bail for man who tortured minor maid in Faisalabad

LAHORE – A district and sessions court granted post-arrest bail to Rana Munir a day after police registered an FIR against him and his wife Samiya Munir for assaulting a minor maid in Faisalabad.

Footage of torture of the girl identified as Sadaf, 11, went viral on social media on Saturday. In the video, they are seen slapping and thrashing the girl in a street.

According to police, Sadaf was tortured after she had a scuffle with children related to Munir.

The case was registered on the complaint of Samina Nadar, Child Protection Officer (CPO) of the Faisalabad Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) under sections 34 and 328-A of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Duty Judge Zulifqar Ahmed on Sunday approved Munir’s request for bail against the surety bonds of Rs100,000.