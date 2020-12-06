Bail for man who tortured minor maid in Faisalabad
Share
LAHORE – A district and sessions court granted post-arrest bail to Rana Munir a day after police registered an FIR against him and his wife Samiya Munir for assaulting a minor maid in Faisalabad.
Footage of torture of the girl identified as Sadaf, 11, went viral on social media on Saturday. In the video, they are seen slapping and thrashing the girl in a street.
According to police, Sadaf was tortured after she had a scuffle with children related to Munir.
Minor girl tortured by employers in Faisalabad ... 08:11 PM | 5 Dec, 2020
FAISALABAD – A man and his wife were booked for brutally beating their 12-year-old maid within the limits of ...
The case was registered on the complaint of Samina Nadar, Child Protection Officer (CPO) of the Faisalabad Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) under sections 34 and 328-A of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).
Duty Judge Zulifqar Ahmed on Sunday approved Munir’s request for bail against the surety bonds of Rs100,000.
- Bail for man who tortured minor maid in Faisalabad06:42 PM | 6 Dec, 2020
-
- Thousands evacuated in Germany to diffuse World War 2 bomb05:53 PM | 6 Dec, 2020
- Pakistan, Iran to boost trade ties through online B2B meetings05:28 PM | 6 Dec, 2020
- Ex-Corps Commander Rawalpindi Mohsin Kamal passes away05:00 PM | 6 Dec, 2020
- Bakhtawar Bhutto shares heartwarming 'ItsARingStory'11:51 AM | 6 Dec, 2020
- Jennifer Lopez receives Billboard’s ‘Women in Music Icon’ Award ...07:43 PM | 5 Dec, 2020
- Hadiqa Kiani responds to ‘hair loss’ lawsuit07:50 PM | 5 Dec, 2020
- Three games run better on Xbox Series X compared to PS509:56 AM | 26 Nov, 2020
- Celebs turning 60 in 202007:48 PM | 24 Nov, 2020
- 10 Richest Actresses of All Time09:20 PM | 23 Nov, 2020
- Karachi among 10 cheapest cities to live in 202006:12 PM | 19 Nov, 2020