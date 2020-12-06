CM Buzdar announces 4,000 apartments at LDA City
07:14 PM | 6 Dec, 2020
LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Sunday said that mega projects will be completed soon in Lahore to provide relief to the people.
In a statement, he announced that 4,000 apartments will be built at LDA City for the low-income class in the first phase.
These projects will include a 1,000-bed modern hospital at Ferozepur Road, an overhead bridge from the Railway Station to Sheeranwala Gate, and 10 underground water tanks to store rainwater, the Radio Pakistan reported.
CM Buzdar also announced the construction of a flyover at Shahkam Chowk.
