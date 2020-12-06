CM Buzdar announces 4,000 apartments at LDA City
Web Desk
07:14 PM | 6 Dec, 2020
CM Buzdar announces 4,000 apartments at LDA City
Share

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Sunday said that mega projects will be completed soon in Lahore to provide relief to the people.

In a statement, he announced that 4,000 apartments will be built at LDA City for the low-income class in the first phase.

These projects will include a 1,000-bed modern hospital at Ferozepur Road, an overhead bridge from the Railway Station to Sheeranwala Gate, and 10 underground water tanks to store rainwater, the Radio Pakistan reported.

CM Buzdar also announced the construction of a flyover at Shahkam Chowk.

More From This Category
Bail for man who tortured minor maid in Faisalabad
06:42 PM | 6 Dec, 2020
Ex-Corps Commander Rawalpindi Mohsin Kamal passes ...
05:00 PM | 6 Dec, 2020
Indian troops killed 291 Kashmiris during 16 ...
04:30 PM | 6 Dec, 2020
Six patients die due to lack of oxygen at ...
04:06 PM | 6 Dec, 2020
Sindh Cultural Day being celebrated today across ...
03:08 PM | 6 Dec, 2020
Two dead after man throws five children into ...
02:34 PM | 6 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Zainab Jamil quits showbiz for Islam
06:19 PM | 6 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr