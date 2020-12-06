Mahira Khan is "working on Sundays" – and Aima Baig's loving it!
Web Desk
07:49 PM | 6 Dec, 2020
Mahira Khan is
Aima Baig simply couldn’t stop herself from praising Pakistan's superstar Mahira Khan today.

In her latest Instagram post, Aima put two fire emojis under Mahira's photos the 35-year-old shared on the photo-sharing platform.

Earlier, the Raees actress -- who was recently spotted on a trip to Skardu with her girlfriends Nida Khan, Anam Farooq Khan and Seher Hafeez -- shared more breathtaking photos on Instagram looking stunning in a white outfit and wrote “I’d rather be at the beach. Kidding. Of course not. I love working on Sundays.”

The photos have gained so much love with over 170,000 likes in just four hours.

