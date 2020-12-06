PBC starts 4-hr RadioSchool transmission

ISLAMABAD – A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between Radio Pakistan and the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training to promote distance learning in the country as a result of which a four-hour RadioSchool test run has been started.

The MoU was signed by Director General Radio Pakistan Ms. Ambreen Jan and Additional Secretary Ministry of Education and Professional Training Mr. Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani in Islamabad last Friday.

Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training will provide the content of the transmission to impart primary level education to children.

These educational programs will be broadcast from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon and then as repeat broadcast from 2:00pm to 4:00pm seven days a week.

This aims to provide education to children during the pandemic and it will also help ensure the provision of education to less privileged children and girls.

As Radio Pakistan covers every area of Pakistan, the children from Gilgit to Gwadar will be able to get education from this initiative.

This facility will also be available on mobile apps, which can be downloaded via Apple App Store and Google Play Store. For information pertaining frequency to tune Radio Pakistan network for respective cities, please refer to the website www.radio.gov.pk.