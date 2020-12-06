'Save Islamic heritage sites in India from Hindutva regime', Pakistan urges the world
Today marks the 28th anniversary of demolition of historic Babri Masjid in Ayodhya, UP
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has called upon the international community, the United Nations and relevant international organisations to play their role in preserving the Islamic heritage sites in India from the extremist 'Hindutva' regime.
On the 28th Anniversary of demolition of Historic Babri Masjid Sunday, Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri urged India to ensure safety, security and protection of minorities, particularly Muslims and their places of worships.
Today marks a sad reminder of demolition of the historic Babri Mosque in Ayodhya by state-sponsored RSS-BJP zealots 28 yrs ago. The flawed ruling by the Indian Supreme Court in the case only reflected preponderance of faith and majoritarianism over justice, in today's India. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/nk3WLgOeiu— Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) December 6, 2020
In a series of tweet, he said the flawed judgment of the Indian Supreme Court in the Babri Mosque case in last year, not only reflected the preponderance of faith over justice but also the growing majoritarianism in today's India.
He said the recent shameful acquittal of the criminals responsible for demolishing the historic Babri Mosque in 1992 represented another egregious travesty of justice.
The spokesperson said the new illegitimate Hindutva-driven BJP structure that is converting India into a Hindu Rashtra, is a scar on the face of so-called largest democracy in the world.
The demolition of 16th Century Babri mosque by Hindu mobs in the town of Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, had sparked violence that killed some 2,000 people in 1992.
