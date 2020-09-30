Indian court acquits all 32 accused in Babri Mosque demolition case

LUCKNOW – A court in northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh has acquitted all 32 accused including former deputy Prime Minister L. K Advani involved in attacking and razing Babri mosque.

Special CBI judge Surendra Kumar Yadav announced the verdict in the Babri Masjid demolition case.

The decision came 28 years after the 16th century mosque was demolished by a mob in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya Town, the Indian media reported.

Former Union ministers MM Joshi and Uma Bharti and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh.are also among the 32 accused.

During the proceedings, LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi were not present there in the Lucknow court.

All 32 accused had been accused of criminal conspiracy, rioting , promoting enmity between different groups and unlawful assembly. During the trial, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) produced 351 witnesses and 600 documents as evidence before the CBI court. The court had initially framed charges against 49 accused out of which 17 accused have died.

After the verdict, the UP police is on high alert and the authorities have directed them to ensure that there should not be gathering.

Babri mosque was demolished by Hindu extremists on Dec 6th, 1992.