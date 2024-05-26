Malik Riaz's message to powers that be is loud and clear – 'over my dead body'

Malik Riaz Hussain, Pakistan's most powerful realtor and chairman of Bahria Town, has come up with the announcement that some powerful people are trying to use him for their political motives.
Without naming his tormentors, Malik Riaz said, "For over a year now, I've been under immense pressure to compromise, but I'll never allow anyone to use me as a pawn for political motives."
Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Malik Riaz announced, "All my life, Allah has always guided me to stand by my principle of not taking any political sides or being used by one party against the other. For over a year now, I've been under immense pressure to compromise, but I'll never allow anyone to use me as a pawn for political motives. This has been a recurring pattern of victimization against me and my business for introducing state-of-the-art projects in Pakistan. From 1996 till today, I've been punished for contributing towards the progress of the country. With the help of Allah Almighty, I have faced such pressures in the past with absolute grit and strength. Even today, in a personal capacity, I can say with utmost certainty, "over my dead body." Despite my ailing condition and distress, Alhumdulillah, I'm standing firm in the face of this adversity, bearing financial business loss daily and being pushed to the wall completely, but will not surrender to any pressure tactics. Allah will guide and help me through this tough phase with dignity. In sha Allah."
In January this year, an Islamabad accountability court froze properties of five accused, including property tycoon Malik Riaz and his son, after they were declared proclaimed offenders in a 190 million pound corruption case.
Accountability court judge Mohammad Bashir issued orders to freeze movable and immovable properties of Malik Riaz and his son Ahmed Ali Riaz, aides to former prime minister Zulfi Bukhari and Mirza Shahzad Akbar, Farhat Shahzadi aka Farah Khan and lawyer Ziaul Mustafa Nasim.
Their perpetual arrest warrants were also issued.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 26, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280 for selling.
Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|300
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.15
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.35
|74.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.75
|748.75
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.52
|40.92
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.57
|916.57
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.39
|59.99
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.03
|172.03
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.92
|26.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.64
|731.64
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.02
|26.32
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|304.75
|307.25
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.67
|7.82
