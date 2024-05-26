Search

Pakistan

Malik Riaz's message to powers that be is loud and clear – 'over my dead body'

08:16 PM | 26 May, 2024
Malik Riaz Hussain
Source: File photo

Malik Riaz Hussain, Pakistan's most powerful realtor and chairman of Bahria Town, has come up with the announcement that some powerful people are trying to use him for their political motives. 

Without naming his tormentors, Malik Riaz said, "For over a year now, I've been under immense pressure to compromise, but I'll never allow anyone to use me as a pawn for political motives." 

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Malik Riaz announced, "All my life, Allah has always guided me to stand by my principle of not taking any political sides or being used by one party against the other. For over a year now, I've been under immense pressure to compromise, but I'll never allow anyone to use me as a pawn for political motives. This has been a recurring pattern of victimization against me and my business for introducing state-of-the-art projects in Pakistan. From 1996 till today, I've been punished for contributing towards the progress of the country. With the help of Allah Almighty, I have faced such pressures in the past with absolute grit and strength. Even today, in a personal capacity, I can say with utmost certainty, "over my dead body." Despite my ailing condition and distress, Alhumdulillah, I'm standing firm in the face of this adversity, bearing financial business loss daily and being pushed to the wall completely, but will not surrender to any pressure tactics. Allah will guide and help me through this tough phase with dignity. In sha Allah."

In January this year, an Isla­m­abad accountability court froze properties of five accused, including property tycoon Malik Riaz and his son, after they were declared proclaimed offenders in a 190 million pound corruption case.

Accountability court judge Mohammad Bashir issued orders to freeze movable and immovable properties of Malik Riaz and his son Ahmed Ali Riaz, aides to former prime minister Zulfi Bukhari and Mirza Shahzad Akbar, Farhat Shahzadi aka Farah Khan and lawyer Ziaul Mustafa Nasim.

Their perpetual arrest warrants were also issued.

