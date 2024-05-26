Pakistan lauds Norway’s decision to recognise Palestine

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had a telephonic conversation with his Norwegian counterpart, Jonas Gahr Store, where he lauded Norway’s decision to recognise the State of Palestine amid Israel’s aggressive military actions.

Both leaders welcomed the recent ruling by the International Court of Justice, which mandates Israel to cease its violent actions in Gaza and Rafah.

Norway and Pakistan firmly support the UN-backed two-state solution as the optimal path to lasting peace in the Middle East.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed hope that the courageous decisions by Norway, Spain, and Ireland to recognize Palestine would inspire other nations to do the same.

He also voiced optimism that the international community would similarly address the plight of the brave, innocent Kashmiris enduring brutal occupation and oppression for the past 76 years.

The discussion also covered Pakistan-Norway relations, with both leaders expressing a mutual desire to enhance their friendly and cordial ties, particularly in trade and investment.

Shehbaz Sharif thanked the Norwegian Prime Minister for his kind words about the Pakistani diaspora in Norway, acknowledging their role as a bridge between the two countries.

He extended a warm invitation to Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store for an official visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience.