Australian volleyball team arrives in Pakistan for 1st time

Web Desk
08:31 PM | 26 May, 2024
Australian volleyball team arrives in Pakistan for 1st time

ISLAMABAD – For the first time in history, the Australian volleyball team arrived in Pakistan on Sunday to play a three-match series against host Pakistan.

Led by Nehemiah Mote, the team landed at Islamabad International Airport, where officials from the Pakistan Volleyball Federation welcomed them.

The Australian team will hold a practice session and a press conference on Monday. The first match between Pakistan and Australia will be played on May 28 at Liaquat Gymnasium, followed by the second match on May 29 and the third on May 30.

Chairman of the Pakistan Volleyball Federation, Chaudhry Muhammad Yaqoob, stated that Murad Jehan will lead the national volleyball team against Australia.

He expressed his happiness at hosting Australia for the first time and is hopeful for a strong performance against a formidable team. He confirmed that all arrangements have been completed for the successful conduct of the volleyball series.

