Australian volleyball team arrives in Pakistan for 1st time

ISLAMABAD – For the first time in history, the Australian volleyball team arrived in Pakistan on Sunday to play a three-match series against host Pakistan.
Led by Nehemiah Mote, the team landed at Islamabad International Airport, where officials from the Pakistan Volleyball Federation welcomed them.
The Australian team will hold a practice session and a press conference on Monday. The first match between Pakistan and Australia will be played on May 28 at Liaquat Gymnasium, followed by the second match on May 29 and the third on May 30.
Chairman of the Pakistan Volleyball Federation, Chaudhry Muhammad Yaqoob, stated that Murad Jehan will lead the national volleyball team against Australia.
He expressed his happiness at hosting Australia for the first time and is hopeful for a strong performance against a formidable team. He confirmed that all arrangements have been completed for the successful conduct of the volleyball series.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 26, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280 for selling.
Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|300
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.15
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.35
|74.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.75
|748.75
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.52
|40.92
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.57
|916.57
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.39
|59.99
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.03
|172.03
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.92
|26.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.64
|731.64
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.02
|26.32
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|304.75
|307.25
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.67
|7.82
