Sehar Khan’s captivating dance moves wows the internet

Pakistani actress Sehar Khan has become a sensation, captivating audiences with her charisma and dedication to her craft.

The "Sanwari" actress recently delighted her fans with her captivating dance moves in a drama series. Her dance moves won the hearts of the fans.

On the professional front, Khan boasts an impressive resume, having starred in numerous popular drama serials such as "Fairytale," "Rang Mahal," "Haqeeqat," "Wafa Kar Chalay," "Zakham," "Mushk," and "Imam Zamin."