Search

Lifestyle

TikToker Rabeeca Khan's pictures, videos from her 'Baat Pakki' ceremony go viral

Web Desk
12:21 PM | 26 May, 2024
TikToker Rabeeca Khan's pictures, videos from her 'Baat Pakki' ceremony go viral

Congratulations are in order for famous Pakistani TikTokers Rabeeca Khan and Hussain Tareen who had their Baat Pakki - a ceremony in which families come together to exchange gifts and wedding rings on behalf of the bride and groom.

The internet sensation made a stunning and beaming appearance in an ensemble. She also dropped vlog on his YouTube channel with the title RABEECA AND HUSSAIN BAAT PAKKI EVENT KI TAYYARI.

Rabeeca was in a relationship with Hussain Tareen and duo appeared together on a private TV game show. In her vlog, she flaunted her henna on her hands.

Pictures and videos of the two from 'Baat Pakki' are doing rounds online, in which Rebecca Hussain can be seen wearing white pashwas, while Hussain is twinning with Rebecca in a white kurta and trouser.

TikToker Rabeeca Khan trolled for 'hiding age'

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

12:21 PM | 26 May, 2024

TikToker Rabeeca Khan's pictures, videos from her 'Baat Pakki' ...

11:08 AM | 26 May, 2024

Talat Hussan death: Tributes paid to Lollywood icon

09:59 AM | 26 May, 2024

Legend Pakistani actor Talat Hussain passes away after prolonged ...

05:20 PM | 25 May, 2024

Former TV host Zainab Jamil accuses husband of murder attempt

08:51 PM | 24 May, 2024

Kubra Khan awarded UAE Golden Visa

08:02 PM | 24 May, 2024

Hania Aamir opens up about her relationship with Indian singer Badshah

Lifestyle

11:29 AM | 24 May, 2024

Another private video of Hareem Shah leaked online

09:15 PM | 23 May, 2024

Miss Universe Pakistan 2024: Juvaria Abbasi's daughter Anzela Abbasi ...

02:00 PM | 24 May, 2024

Mahira Khan’s romantic video with Azaan Sami Khan goes viral

08:47 PM | 23 May, 2024

Shah Rukh Khan hospitalised

02:50 PM | 24 May, 2024

Miss Universe Pakistan Erica Robin turns heads with stunning debut at ...

12:56 PM | 24 May, 2024

Malaika Arora's new yoga video captivates fitness enthusiasts

Advertisement

Latest

02:20 PM | 26 May, 2024

Government allocates over 3 billion rupees for Karachi Safe City project

Gold & Silver

03:15 PM | 24 May, 2024

Gold registers losses for third consecutive day in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal 26 May 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 26, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280 for selling.

Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.35.

Currency Exchange Rates

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.15 280.15
Euro EUR 297 300
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.5 353
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.15 75.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.35 74.1
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.75 748.75
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 40.52 40.92
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.35 3.46
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.57 916.57
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.39 59.99
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.03 172.03
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.92 26.22
Omani Riyal OMR 723.64 731.64
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 26.02 26.32
Swiss Franc CHF 304.75 307.25
Thai Bhat THB 7.67 7.82

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: