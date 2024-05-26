TikToker Rabeeca Khan's pictures, videos from her 'Baat Pakki' ceremony go viral

Congratulations are in order for famous Pakistani TikTokers Rabeeca Khan and Hussain Tareen who had their Baat Pakki - a ceremony in which families come together to exchange gifts and wedding rings on behalf of the bride and groom.
The internet sensation made a stunning and beaming appearance in an ensemble. She also dropped vlog on his YouTube channel with the title RABEECA AND HUSSAIN BAAT PAKKI EVENT KI TAYYARI.
Rabeeca was in a relationship with Hussain Tareen and duo appeared together on a private TV game show. In her vlog, she flaunted her henna on her hands.
Pictures and videos of the two from 'Baat Pakki' are doing rounds online, in which Rebecca Hussain can be seen wearing white pashwas, while Hussain is twinning with Rebecca in a white kurta and trouser.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 26, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280 for selling.
Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|300
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.15
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.35
|74.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.75
|748.75
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.52
|40.92
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.57
|916.57
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.39
|59.99
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.03
|172.03
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.92
|26.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.64
|731.64
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.02
|26.32
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|304.75
|307.25
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.67
|7.82
