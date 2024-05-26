Talat Hussain's daughter shares details of his funeral prayer

Tazeen Hussain, daughter of the renowned Pakistani actor Tallat Hussain, has disclosed the arrangements for her father's funeral.
Tazeen Hussain took to her official Instagram handle to share a poignant picture of her late father, capturing his beaming smile.
In her post, she informed that the funeral prayer for Tallat Hussain will be held today after the Asr prayer at 5:30 PM at Ayesha Masjid, located in the Union Street area of Karachi. Additionally, she mentioned that the burial will take place at the Defence Phase 8 cemetery.
Moreover, she conveyed that Tallat Hussain's widow and family members will be present for condolences at the Dada Bhoy Centre at 4:15 PM, where individuals can offer their respects to the departed actor.
Tallat Hussain, a stalwart in the entertainment industry, held an illustrious career spanning radio, television, and cinema. He had been battling illness for an extended period and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Karachi.
Born in Delhi, India, in 1940, Tallat Hussain was married to Professor Rakhshanda Hussain, with whom he had daughters and a son.
The Government of Pakistan bestowed Tallat Hussain with the Pride of Performance Award in 1982 and the Sitara-i-Imtiaz in 2021, in recognition of his remarkable contributions to the field of arts and entertainment.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 26, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280 for selling.
Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|300
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.15
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.35
|74.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.75
|748.75
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.52
|40.92
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.57
|916.57
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.39
|59.99
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.03
|172.03
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.92
|26.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.64
|731.64
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.02
|26.32
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|304.75
|307.25
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.67
|7.82
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.