Talat Hussain's daughter shares details of his funeral prayer

03:36 PM | 26 May, 2024
talat hussain funeral

Tazeen Hussain, daughter of the renowned Pakistani actor Tallat Hussain, has disclosed the arrangements for her father's funeral.

Tazeen Hussain took to her official Instagram handle to share a poignant picture of her late father, capturing his beaming smile.

In her post, she informed that the funeral prayer for Tallat Hussain will be held today after the Asr prayer at 5:30 PM at Ayesha Masjid, located in the Union Street area of Karachi. Additionally, she mentioned that the burial will take place at the Defence Phase 8 cemetery.

Moreover, she conveyed that Tallat Hussain's widow and family members will be present for condolences at the Dada Bhoy Centre at 4:15 PM, where individuals can offer their respects to the departed actor.

Tallat Hussain, a stalwart in the entertainment industry, held an illustrious career spanning radio, television, and cinema. He had been battling illness for an extended period and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Karachi.

Born in Delhi, India, in 1940, Tallat Hussain was married to Professor Rakhshanda Hussain, with whom he had daughters and a son.

The Government of Pakistan bestowed Tallat Hussain with the Pride of Performance Award in 1982 and the Sitara-i-Imtiaz in 2021, in recognition of his remarkable contributions to the field of arts and entertainment.

