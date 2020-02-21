Rehman Malik to make a film on Kashmir issue

04:04 PM | 21 Feb, 2020
ISLAMABAD - The former Interior Minister and a prominent member of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Rehman Malik has announced that he is working on a film to highlight Indian atrocities in Indian-occupied Kashmir (IoK).

According to reports, Malik will not only produce a full feature film but he will also be penning the script for it. The film will be based on his book Bleeding Kashmir that was launched on Tuesday. The Senator had also shared with the media officials that a script is being finalised. When asked who he wants to cast in his film, he shared that he is working with his contacts “abroad and local”.

“I will continue to fight for oppressed Kashmiris,” remarked Malik, when asked why he is making the film. Further details regarding the film have not yet been revealed as of now.

Meanwhile, Malik’s book Bleeding Kashmir aims to present an unfiltered account of bloodshed in IoK. The book has been dedicated to the martyrs of Kashmir and the victims of Indian brutalities especially Insha Mushtaq who lost her eyes as a result of the injuries sustained due to the aggression by Indian Armed Forces in held Kashmir but did not discontinue education.

Malik also announced that the proceeds from the book will go to the Shuhadas (martyrs) Foundation.

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments box below.

FBR sends notices to 24 bridal dress designers for allegedly evading tax
04:17 PM | 21 Feb, 2020

