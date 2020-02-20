Pakistan hopes Trump will take up Kashmir dispute with India during upcoming visit
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has hoped that the US President Donald Trump during his upcoming visit to India will raise the issue of Kashmir with the Indian leadership.
At a weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Thursday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui hoped the offer of mediation expressed by the US President will be taken forward through some concrete practical steps.
The spokesperson said Pakistan welcomes the letter written by the US Senators to the US Secretary of State drawing attention to the plight of people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
She said voices are growing around the world calling upon India to provide fundamental freedoms to the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir, lift the draconian laws and ensure the just resolution of the outstanding dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council Resolutions.
When asked about the Afghan peace process, the spokesperson hoped the peace deal between the US and the Afghan Taliban will be signed sooner rather than later, and that it will take into account the interests of all the stakeholders.
The spokesperson expressed the confidence that the deal will lead to intra Afghan dialogue. She said Pakistan seeks to see peace and stability return to Afghanistan more than any other country in the world.
Referring to the recent visits of the UN Secretary General and the Turkish President, Aisha Farooqui said these show a growing acknowledgment by the international community of Pakistan's contributions towards global peace and security.
Responding to a question, the spokesperson said a special task force comprising of two officers of our mission in Beijing has been sent and deployed in Chinese city of Wuhan and its mandate is to ensure the safety and wellbeing of Pakistani students.
She said the task force has already visited seven universities in Wuhan where they have individually met every Pakistani student besides interacting with the administration of those universities.
When asked about the arrests of Pakistani nationals in Saudi Arabia, the spokesperson strongly rejected the impression that it is a Pakistani specific drive. She reminded that Saudi Arabia carries out the exercise against illegal expatriates and workers every year before the holy month of Ramadan. She said Saudi Authorities have also arrested nationals of several other countries as part of this drive.
She said our consulate in Jeddah remains in constant touch with the Saudi authorities on this matter and is taking all possible measures within the local rules and regulations to protect the interests of Pakistani community. She said our fraternal ties with Saudi Arabia are of strategic importance and remain strong and dynamic. She said baseless reporting should be avoided at all costs.
