PM Imran launches Ehsaas Amdan Programme in Layyah today
Share
LAYYAH - Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch Ehsaas Amdan Programme in Layyah today (Friday) aiming for uplift the deserving segment of the society.
According to media reports, the Ehsaas Amdan Programme of 15 billion rupees is aimed at creating respectable livelihood opportunities for those who are the most disadvantaged.
The programme involves giving away small assets to those who live below the poverty line so that they can earn their livelihood and come out of the shackles of poverty.
These assets include goats, cows, buffaloes, poultry, body of Chingchi rickshaws, and inputs for small retail outlets and small enterprises.
According to Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Dr Sania Nishter, the programme is being launched in 375 union councils of 23 poorest districts of all the four provinces of the country.
The government aims to provide around 200,000 assets to the deserving households including 60% women under the Ehsaas Amdan Programme.
-
-
- Van, truck collision claims three lives near Thatta09:53 AM | 21 Feb, 2020
- Federal Cabinet decides not to increase prices of gas, electricity, ...09:21 AM | 21 Feb, 2020
- Pak Army soldier martyred in Indian ceasefire violation along LoC08:53 AM | 21 Feb, 2020
-
- Sanam Marvi parts way with husband01:26 PM | 20 Feb, 2020
- Prince Harry, Meghan Markle set to make final appearances as senior ...01:15 PM | 20 Feb, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019