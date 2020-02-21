PM Imran launches Ehsaas Amdan Programme in Layyah today

LAYYAH - Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch Ehsaas Amdan Programme in Layyah today (Friday) aiming for uplift the deserving segment of the society.

According to media reports, the Ehsaas Amdan Programme of 15 billion rupees is aimed at creating respectable livelihood opportunities for those who are the most disadvantaged.

The programme involves giving away small assets to those who live below the poverty line so that they can earn their livelihood and come out of the shackles of poverty.

These assets include goats, cows, buffaloes, poultry, body of Chingchi rickshaws, and inputs for small retail outlets and small enterprises.

According to Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Dr Sania Nishter, the programme is being launched in 375 union councils of 23 poorest districts of all the four provinces of the country.

The government aims to provide around 200,000 assets to the deserving households including 60% women under the Ehsaas Amdan Programme.