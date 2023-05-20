Maya Ali rocks French look in latest pictures

Emily in Paris? More like Maya Ali in Paris! The Pakistani actress, Maya Ali, who is credited as one of the finest stars in the entertainment industry – thanks to her blockbuster drama serials – is also an internet queen. Ali, with her illustrious career, impeccable talent, and charisma, enjoys 7.5 million followers on Instagram making her one of the most followed artists in Pakistan.
To keep her diehard fans perennially hungry for more candid glimpses of her professional and personal life, the Mann Mayal famed actress keeps sharing scintillating clicks every now and then. The Diya e Dil actress’s recent post is no stranger to elegance and chicness.
Channeling her eternal love for the Paris life, the Teefa In Trouble star was “in her moment” as she shared a carousel of pictures clad in a beige coat, ripped jeans, red boots, and a matching beret.
On the work front, Ali will next be seen in Shoaib Mansoor's directorial Aasmaan Bolay Ga.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 20, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|296.9
|300.15
|Euro
|EUR
|318
|321
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|366
|369
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80.5
|81.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.5
|79.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192.5
|194.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|777.84
|785.88
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|214
|216.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|42.08
|42.47
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.7
|43.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.31
|37.66
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.56
|3.67
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.30
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|952.27
|961.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.03
|65.63
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|182.07
|184.07
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.57
|27.88
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|760.2
|768.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|80.35
|81.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.25
|28.55
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|326.82
|329.32
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.66
|8.81
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 233,500 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Karachi
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Islamabad
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Peshawar
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Quetta
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Sialkot
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Attock
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Gujranwala
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Jehlum
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Multan
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Gujrat
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Nawabshah
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Chakwal
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Hyderabad
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Nowshehra
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Sargodha
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Faisalabad
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Mirpur
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
