Maya Ali rocks French look in latest pictures

Emily in Paris? More like Maya Ali in Paris! The Pakistani actress, Maya Ali, who is credited as one of the finest stars in the entertainment industry – thanks to her blockbuster drama serials – is also an internet queen. Ali, with her illustrious career, impeccable talent, and charisma, enjoys 7.5 million followers on Instagram making her one of the most followed artists in Pakistan.

To keep her diehard fans perennially hungry for more candid glimpses of her professional and personal life, the Mann Mayal famed actress keeps sharing scintillating clicks every now and then. The Diya e Dil actress’s recent post is no stranger to elegance and chicness.

Channeling her eternal love for the Paris life, the Teefa In Trouble star was “in her moment” as she shared a carousel of pictures clad in a beige coat, ripped jeans, red boots, and a matching beret.

On the work front, Ali will next be seen in Shoaib Mansoor's directorial Aasmaan Bolay Ga.