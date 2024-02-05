Search

Umair Jaswal sends internet into frenzy with new photo

04:23 PM | 5 Feb, 2024
Umair Jaswal sends internet into frenzy with new photo
Source: Umair Jaswal (Instagram)

Pakistani rockstar Umair Jaswal isn't just known for electrifying performances - he's also become a fitness inspiration for his dedicated fans. Recently, he took to Instagram to offer a glimpse into his impressive fitness journey, leaving followers in awe of his sculpted physique and unwavering commitment to well-being.

The photo speaks volumes. Defined muscles and a chiselled jawline showcase the dedication poured into rigorous workout routines. This dedication goes beyond the stage, highlighting Umair's holistic approach to health and well-being.

His caption, "Pre-workout Motivation," was paired with the image of him focused on his phone.

Memes, witty comments, and playful banter flooded the comment section. Many even joked about his former wife's marriage to cricketer Shoaib Malik.

Umair Jaswal welcomes 'Oreo' in his life after Shoaib-Sana wedding

