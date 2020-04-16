Coronavirus: PM rebukes top health aide for not pleading govt case in SC effectively

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has reprimanded his Special Assistant on Health Dr Zafar Mirza for irresponsible behaviour during his appearance in the Supreme Court during the hearing of a suo motu notice against government’s inadequate measures to handle coronavirus crisis.

Media reports said the prime minister during a cabinet meeting expressed that Mirza failed to plead the case of the federal government regarding the pandemic situation effectively in the court.

He also chided him for not highlighting the untiring efforts being made by the government to stem the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

On Monday, Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmad had ordered the government to remove Dr Zafar Mirza over his "poor performance" amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The CJP was hearing a suo motu notice taken due insufficient facilities to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed took the first notice since assuming the office after the apex court concluded hearing over a petition against release of under-trial prisoners by the high courts and provincial governments.

On April 7, the top court had declared the verdicts announced by high courts regarding the release of the under-trial prisoners invalid.

The ruling was made by a five-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmad while hearing appeals against orders of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and Sindh High Court (SHC).

The top court has directed the authorities to arrest the freed inmates again, adding that the prisoners should be released in the light of the recommendations given by the attorney general.

As per the AG’s recommendations, bails can be granted to suspects involved in minor crimes, those who are serving the term due to not paying fines, and those who have been awarded imprisonment less than three years.