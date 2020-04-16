WOAH! Saba Qamar to start her own YouTube channel

LAHORE - Pakistani gorgeous TV star Saba Qamar has recently hinted her fans and followers about starting a Youtube channel. Taking to the microblogging site, the Baaghi actress wrote, ‘I’m bringing you guys something very exciting and worth the wait.”

The hashtag #YouTube along with the tweet made it easy for fans to decipher that Saba is soon launching her YouTube channel. The popular TV and film actress confirmed the news to the national newspaper 'Dawn Images'. “I’m starting my YouTube channel after a lot of deliberation,” said Saba.

According to Saba, her YouTube channel is not just a subsequent effect of isolation but really a plan to express herself through a new medium and platform. Through this digital medium, she plans to produce stuff that she has visioned solely.

” I am not really interested in only showcasing my life or work but plan to produce, write and create work that is solely my vision,” Saba told the daily publication 'Dawn Images'.

Sharing her excitement for the new venture, Saba added: “I’ve also always wanted to collaborate with new talents and young blood. This gives me a chance not only to nurture talent but learn new perspectives and skills. This gives me creative freedom and honestly a lot of excitement!”

I'm bringing you guys something very exciting and worth the wait ✨#ProductivityinQuarantine #COVID2019 #Youtube — Saba Qamar (@s_qamarzaman) April 13, 2020

Saba Qamar has extensive experience of working in the showbiz, from dramas to Pakistani films to debut in Bollywood, she has done it all and now wants to express her potential and experiences as a narrator and a storyteller.

” I’m very proud to have learned more and more and would want nothing more than my fans to also learn and grow with me. YouTube serves that purpose perfectly,” she concluded.

