Pakistan welcomes pro-dialogue voices in India as positive development

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has described the voices calling for dialogue in India as a positive development.

The Foreign Office spokesperson said that such voices emerging in India in favour of talks are a welcome sign, and Pakistan looks forward to a positive response from the Indian government. He added that Islamabad has no knowledge of any track-two or backdoor contacts.

Pakistan also strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the Bannu Fateh Khel police checkpost.

The spokesperson stated that the Afghan chargé d’affaires was summoned and a demarche was issued over the incident. According to preliminary investigations, the attack was planned from Afghan soil. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to eliminating terrorist networks and their facilitators.

He further said that Pakistan is closely monitoring contacts between the United States and China, and that the dates for the Prime Minister’s visit to China will be announced once finalized. Pakistan believes in diplomacy and meaningful dialogue for peace, stability, and prosperity in the region.

The spokesperson also rejected a CBS report regarding an Iranian aircraft, calling it misleading and contrary to facts. He clarified that the Iranian plane had visited Islamabad during a ceasefire period for diplomatic staff and administrative purposes.