Pakistan strengthens Missile Arsenal with successful launch of Fatah-4

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Army conducted successful training fire of its indigenously developed Fatah-4 ground-launched cruise missile, marking a significant demonstration of its advancing missile capability.

The system, equipped with advanced avionics and state-of-the-art navigational aids, is designed to engage long-range targets with high precision. Officials stated that the training launch was carried out to enhance operational readiness of troops, improve field efficiency, and validate the technical performance of multiple integrated subsystems that contribute to improved accuracy and enhanced survivability in operational conditions.

JUST IN⚡️🇵🇰 Pakistan Conducted successful training fire of indigenously developed Fatah-4, Ground Launched Cruise Missile. pic.twitter.com/1FvBgQ9pIj — Eagle Eye (@zarrar_11PK) May 14, 2026

The exercise is critical test of the missile system’s navigation, guidance, and targeting capabilities, ensuring that all components function effectively under realistic operational scenarios.

In recognition of the successful test, top civil and military leadership reportedly felicitated the achievement, praising the teams involved for advancing indigenous defense technology and strengthening national strategic capability.

The successful firing is another milestone in Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to develop and refine long-range precision strike systems built on domestic research and engineering expertise.