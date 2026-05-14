Latest
Pakistan

Pakistan strengthens Missile Arsenal with successful launch of Fatah-4

By News Desk
2:29 pm | May 14, 2026
Pakistan Strengthens Missile Arsenal With Successful Launch Of Fatah 4

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Army conducted successful training fire of its indigenously developed Fatah-4 ground-launched cruise missile, marking a significant demonstration of its advancing missile capability.

The system, equipped with advanced avionics and state-of-the-art navigational aids, is designed to engage long-range targets with high precision. Officials stated that the training launch was carried out to enhance operational readiness of troops, improve field efficiency, and validate the technical performance of multiple integrated subsystems that contribute to improved accuracy and enhanced survivability in operational conditions.

The exercise is critical test of the missile system’s navigation, guidance, and targeting capabilities, ensuring that all components function effectively under realistic operational scenarios.

In recognition of the successful test, top civil and military leadership reportedly felicitated the achievement, praising the teams involved for advancing indigenous defense technology and strengthening national strategic capability.

The successful firing is another milestone in Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to develop and refine long-range precision strike systems built on domestic research and engineering expertise.

We Test Because We Must. What is the Fatah Missile?

Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

Related News

Search now