Where Can Pakistanis get Residency and Citizenship at with Minimum Investment in 2026?

ISLAMABAD – Several countries are offering residency, and in some cases citizenship, through investment schemes, allowing foreign nationals to secure legal stay by depositing relatively modest amounts in local financial institutions.

Among the most notable options is South American nation Ecuador which stands out as one of cheapest entry points globally. Applicants can qualify for residency by depositing an amount equivalent to 100 times the country’s minimum monthly wage in a recognized financial institution. With the 2026 minimum wage set at $482, the required investment comes to around $48,200, making it one of the lowest-cost residency routes available.

Under this program, Ecuador initially grants temporary residency for 2 years, after which applicants may apply for permanent residency. Citizenship, however, is not automatic and requires passing a Spanish language test and a citizenship examination.

Country Investment Ecuador ~$48,200 (100× monthly minimum wage of $482) Azerbaijan $58,800 (temporary residency) $117,600 (permanent residency) Philippines $75,000 (FAB Investor Visa or SIRV program)

In Azerbaijan, foreign investors can secure residency by depositing at least $58,800 in a local bank. While this opens the door to temporary residency, permanent residency requires a higher threshold of around $117,600, along with at least two years of continuous stay in the country.

The path to citizenship becomes available after five years of uninterrupted residence, but applicants must demonstrate Azerbaijani language proficiency and meet other conditions. Authorities also strictly prohibit dual citizenship, meaning applicants must renounce their original nationality before naturalization.

Philippines offers two structured investment-based residency programs, each requiring a $75,000 deposit. These include the newly introduced FAB Investor Visa (FIV) launched in 2024 under the Freeport Area of Bataan Authority, and the long-established Special Investor’s Resident Visa (SIRV).

Both programs provide a pathway to permanent residency and allow investors to include spouses and dependent children without additional investment. Beneficiaries are also granted the freedom to live, work, or study anywhere in the country, with no strict minimum stay requirement to maintain residency status.

Philippine citizenship may be available after 10 years of continuous residence under the Naturalization Act (Commonwealth Act No. 473). However, the process typically requires applicants to renounce their previous nationality, making dual citizenship unlikely in most cases.

These programs highlight how several countries are increasingly competing to attract foreign capital by offering residency—and eventual citizenship—through structured investment routes.