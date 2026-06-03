Massive Flight Cancellations at Islamabad Airport amid US-Iran Tensions

ISLAMABAD – A routine day at Islamabad International Airport turned into a scene of disruption as rising tensions between Iran and US, after fresh strikes, sent shockwaves through regional aviation.

With Gulf airspace placed under heightened alert and airlines forced to avoid key routes over Iran and Iraq, flight paths to major Middle Eastern destinations suddenly became unsafe or impractical. One by one, departures were grounded as carriers struggled with rerouting challenges, insurance warnings, and operational uncertainty.

By end of the day, multiple flights to cities like Jeddah, Dubai, Riyadh, and Abu Dhabi stood cancelled, leaving passengers stranded and schedules in disarray as the ripple effects of a distant geopolitical crisis reached Pakistan’s busiest airport.

Islamabad International Airport experienced operational disruption on 3 June 2026, as multiple domestic and international flights were cancelled amid escalating regional security concerns and restricted airspace conditions affecting Gulf and adjoining flight corridors.

According to aviation-linked developments, heightened tensions in the broader Middle East region led to increased risk assessments over key air routes, particularly across Iran, Iraq, and parts of the Gulf. As a result, several airlines are reportedly facing limited routing options, longer detours, and elevated insurance costs, making some scheduled operations unfeasible.

A number of carriers, including Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), AirSial, Airblue, FlyJinnah, and Kam Air, were affected by the disruptions.

Flights Cancelled at Islamabad International Airport

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) cancelled multiple services throughout the day, including flights to Gilgit (PK 603), Dubai (PK 211), Quetta (PK 325), Karachi (PK 369 and PK 319), and Kuala Lumpur (PK 894).

AirSial suspended its Jeddah operations on two scheduled flights (PF 728 and PF 718), while FlyJinnah saw cancellations on services to Karachi and Quetta during afternoon and evening time slots.

Airblue also cancelled its international flights to Riyadh (PA 274), Abu Dhabi (PA 230), and Jeddah (PA 272), affecting late-night departures.

Kam Air’s scheduled service to Kabul (RQ 928) was similarly cancelled.

Aviation sources indicate that ongoing regional airspace restrictions and shifting security dynamics are continuing to place pressure on flight planning across Pakistan’s international network. Airlines are increasingly avoiding certain high-risk corridors, while rerouting constraints and insurance considerations are contributing to operational disruptions.

Passengers have been advised to remain in contact with their respective airlines as schedules remain subject to further changes.