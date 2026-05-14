Tele Gardens Islamabad on CDA Radar as over 100 Houses declared illegal in ‘Green Land’ Action

ISLAMABAD – Tele Gardens Islamabad, also known as T&T ECHS Tele Gardens, made headlines as Capital Development Authority (CDA) moves against hundreds of so-called illegal Houses built on green land in the vicinity.

The housing located in Sector F-17, Islamabad, along the main Fateh Jang Road, was launched in early 90s, and is now a mature residential area with fully developed infrastructure, wide roads, basic utilities, but it has been rocked by yet another explosive real estate controversy after the Capital Development Authority (CDA) issued notices to more than 100 houses in the Tele Gardens Housing Scheme, declaring them illegal for allegedly being constructed on land reserved as green area.

CDA’s enforcement wing served notices to around 127 residents over the past week, ordering action against homes built on green zones marked in the approved layout plan of the society. With each house reportedly valued at around Rs4-5Crore or more, the total market exposure of the affected properties is said to be in billions, turning the case into one of the largest housing crackdowns in recent years.

The Housing Scheme is part of the Multi-Professional Cooperative Housing Society, associated with property developer Chaudhry Abdul Majeed, who is also known for major projects including Faisal Hills and Sector B-17. The scheme received formal approval on February 18, 2005, but the CDA claims a critical twist: the land in question was transferred to the authority on June 24, 2005, just months after approval through a transfer deed. According to CDA officials, any construction carried out on areas designated as green in the layout plan is a clear violation of regulations.

The crackdown triggered outrage among residents, many of whom say they are being pushed into a devastating situation despite having purchased plots years ago and completing full payments. Angry homeowners accuse the authorities of selectively targeting middle-class families while ignoring powerful developers they allege are behind the violations.

Residents have gone as far as calling it a recurring pattern, comparing the latest operation to recent CDA demolition drives in Bari Imam and surrounding areas, where hundreds of houses were razed. “First Bari Imam, now Tele Gardens,” residents warned, saying the authority’s actions are widening fear across housing societies.

Some families even aappealed directly to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, questioning why enforcement action is being taken nearly two decades after the scheme was approved and plots were sold.

Bari Imam, and Noorpur Shahan Operation

Last month, Capital Development Authority (CDA) launched large-scale anti-encroachment operation in Islamabad’s historic Bari Imam and Noorpur Shahan (Nur Village) areas, targeting what it called illegal settlements on state land acquired in the 1960s.

The drive led to the demolition of hundreds of homes across multiple localities, including nearly 200 houses in a single day in Noori Bagh Mohallah. Authorities say the operation will continue in nearby villages, while estimates suggest around 23,000 to 40,000 residents have been affected or displaced.

The action sparked strong resistance from locals, who insist they are long-time indigenous residents with deep generational roots in the area. Tensions escalated on April 14, when clashes broke out between protesters and police, resulting in injuries, arson incidents, and arrests under serious charges including the Anti-Terrorism Act. Security forces continued the operation the following day using heavy machinery under tight security.

Officials maintain the operation is legal and aimed at reclaiming valuable state land for development, claiming compensation was issued decades ago. However, residents and critics argue that proper rehabilitation has not been provided and that entire communities near the Bari Imam shrine are being forcibly displaced.