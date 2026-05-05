Islamabad Green Paradise, Shaheen Town Face CDA action over “Fraudulent Deals”

ISLAMABAD – Capital Development Authority moved decisively in Islamabad’s Zone 4. Acting on repeated violations and public complaints, enforcement teams sealed key offices of unauthorized housing schemes, including Islamabad Green Paradise and Shaheen Town Islamabad.

The Development Authority in federal capital launched crackdown against illegal housing societies operating in Islamabad’s Zone 4, sealing multiple offices involved in administration, marketing, and public dealings.

Authorities took decisive action against several unauthorized housing schemes, including Shaheen Town Islamabad located on Lehtrar Road and Islamabad Green Paradise, shutting down their site offices and promotional centers. These offices were reportedly being used for aggressive sales campaigns, plot dealings, and administrative operations without any official approval.

The operation is being carried out under strict legal provisions of the Capital Development Authority Ordinance, 1960, including Sections 49-C, 46, and 46-B. Officials also cited serious violations of Section 5(1) and 5(3) of the ICT Zoning Regulations 1992, as well as Sections 40 to 42 of the 2023 regulations governing private housing schemes. The violations include the illegal sale and purchase of residential plots without mandatory No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from the CDA.

Officials repeatedly warned masses to stay away from unapproved housing projects, saying investors must verify a society’s legal status and NOC approval before committing any funds. Despite repeated alerts, illegal schemes have continued to mislead citizens with unauthorized marketing and sales activities.

As part of the ongoing crackdown, authorities have directed all relevant departments to immediately halt electricity and gas connections to such illegal housing societies. A strict prohibition has also been imposed on any form of buying, selling, or transfer of land and residential units within these unauthorized projects.

CDA urged citizens to invest only in officially approved housing schemes and has made updated lists of both legal and illegal projects available on its official website to help prevent property fraud. Meanwhile, media organizations have also been instructed not to promote or advertise any illegal housing societies.

Officials say the crackdown is part of a broader effort to protect citizens from fraudulent real estate practices and enforce strict compliance with urban planning laws in the capital.