Third audio clip of Drug Queen Pinky surfaces

KARACHI – A third audio message of Anmol alias Pinky, who was arrested on charges of drug trafficking, has surfaced.

In the audio clip, Pinky can allegedly be heard discussing a drug deal with a customer.

The suspect was heard telling the customer to send a screenshot of the payment, assuring that the drugs would be delivered within 10 minutes.

In the audio message, she further claimed that she had “golden stuff” available, describing it as a high-quality product.

It is worth mentioning that several other audio clips linked to Pinky had also surfaced earlier.

Earlier, Garden Police carried out a successful operation in Karachi and arrested the alleged female drug dealer. Authorities reportedly recovered cocaine and other narcotics worth millions of rupees from her possession.