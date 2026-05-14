Shahid Afridi faces backlash over ‘no mobile phones before marriage’ remark

ISLAMABAD – Shahid Afridi has once again come under criticism on social media due to his recent remarks.

Speaking at an event held by in Islamabad, Afridi discussed children’s upbringing, mobile phone usage, and the responsibilities of parents.

He said that religious or worldly education alone is not enough, stressing that the moral and religious upbringing of children is most important.

Afridi remarked that many parents nowadays immediately hand mobile phones to children to keep them quiet, adding that excessive phone usage is becoming a serious problem.

The former cricketer also revealed that he did not allow his daughters to use mobile phones before marriage.

He further said that raising children is not solely the mother’s responsibility and that both parents should spend time together on their children’s upbringing.

However, his comments sparked strong reactions on social media. Many users argued that instead of keeping children away from technology, parents should teach them how to use it responsibly.

Some users described Afridi’s views regarding his daughters as strict and outdated, while others criticized his remarks in a sarcastic manner.