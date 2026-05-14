Gold Rates in Pakistan | Daily Gold Price Update – 14 May 2026

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan remained at Rs4.91Lac Per Tola on Wednesday amid gains in the international bullion market.

The price of gold per tola in the local market jumped to Rs491,362, while price of 10 grams of gold also decreased by Rs943 to settle at Rs421,263.

24KGold Prices Today

Commodity Unit Current Price Gold Per tola Rs491,362 Gold 10 grams Rs421,263 International Gold Per ounce $4,690 Silver Per tola Rs9,139

21Karat Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Rate 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola Rs441,375 Rs421,312 Rs361,125 Per 1 Gram Rs37,841 Rs36,121 Rs30,961 Per 10 Gram Rs378,418 Rs361,217 Rs309,615 Per Ounce Rs1,072,541 Rs1,023,789 Rs877,533

The latest decline comes a day after gold prices witnessed a sharp jump on Tuesday, when the per tola rate dropped by Rs4,100 and closed at Rs492,462.

In the global market, gold prices dropped by $11 per ounce, taking the international rate to $4,690 per ounce, including a premium of $20. Analysts believe fluctuations in international prices continue to influence Pakistan’s domestic bullion rates.

Silver Rates in Pakistan

Meanwhile, silver prices also followed the upward trend. The price of silver per tola increased by Rs231, reaching Rs9,139 in the local market.