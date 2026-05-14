Gold Rates in Pakistan | Daily Gold Price Update – 14 May 2026

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan remained at Rs4.91Lac Per Tola on Wednesday amid gains in the international bullion market.
The price of gold per tola in the local market jumped to Rs491,362, while price of 10 grams of gold also decreased by Rs943 to settle at Rs421,263.
24KGold Prices Today
|Commodity
|Unit
|Current Price
|Gold
|Per tola
|Rs491,362
|Gold
|10 grams
|Rs421,263
|International Gold
|Per ounce
|$4,690
|Silver
|Per tola
|Rs9,139
21Karat Gold Prices in Pakistan
|Gold Rate
|22K Gold
|21K Gold
|18K Gold
|Per Tola
|Rs441,375
|Rs421,312
|Rs361,125
|Per 1 Gram
|Rs37,841
|Rs36,121
|Rs30,961
|Per 10 Gram
|Rs378,418
|Rs361,217
|Rs309,615
|Per Ounce
|Rs1,072,541
|Rs1,023,789
|Rs877,533
The latest decline comes a day after gold prices witnessed a sharp jump on Tuesday, when the per tola rate dropped by Rs4,100 and closed at Rs492,462.
In the global market, gold prices dropped by $11 per ounce, taking the international rate to $4,690 per ounce, including a premium of $20. Analysts believe fluctuations in international prices continue to influence Pakistan’s domestic bullion rates.
Silver Rates in Pakistan
Meanwhile, silver prices also followed the upward trend. The price of silver per tola increased by Rs231, reaching Rs9,139 in the local market.
Per Tola Gold price nears Rs493,000 in Pakistan amid new gains