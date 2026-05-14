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Gold Rates in Pakistan | Daily Gold Price Update – 14 May 2026

By Our Correspondent
8:33 am | May 14, 2026
Gold Prices Decline For Second Consecutive Day In Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan remained at Rs4.91Lac Per Tola on Wednesday amid gains in the international bullion market.

 The price of gold per tola in the local market jumped to Rs491,362, while price of 10 grams of gold also decreased by Rs943 to settle at Rs421,263.

24KGold Prices Today

Commodity Unit Current Price
Gold Per tola Rs491,362
Gold 10 grams Rs421,263
International Gold Per ounce $4,690
Silver Per tola Rs9,139

21Karat Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Rate 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold
Per Tola Rs441,375 Rs421,312 Rs361,125
Per 1 Gram Rs37,841 Rs36,121 Rs30,961
Per 10 Gram Rs378,418 Rs361,217 Rs309,615
Per Ounce Rs1,072,541 Rs1,023,789 Rs877,533

The latest decline comes a day after gold prices witnessed a sharp jump on Tuesday, when the per tola rate dropped by Rs4,100 and closed at Rs492,462.

In the global market, gold prices dropped by $11 per ounce, taking the international rate to $4,690 per ounce, including a premium of $20. Analysts believe fluctuations in international prices continue to influence Pakistan’s domestic bullion rates.

Silver Rates in Pakistan

Meanwhile, silver prices also followed the upward trend. The price of silver per tola increased by Rs231, reaching Rs9,139 in the local market.

Per Tola Gold price nears Rs493,000 in Pakistan amid new gains

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