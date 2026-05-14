LinkedIn cuts over 800 Jobs while Revenue Climbs 12pc; What’s behind the move?

WASHINGTON – The online professional network with 200 million members LinkedIn, is reporting strong growth, with revenue up 12% and business performance still solid. But behind the numbers, the company made sudden move to cut over 800 jobs amid wider shift in Big Tech, where companies are tightening costs and restructuring teams even while earnings rise.

LinkedIn, which was designed for finding jobs,. shocked everyone with axing 5percent workforce, even as the company continues to report strong financial growth.

The company CEO Daniel Shapero framed layoffs as part of a broad internal restructuring. The company is aggressively trimming costs tied to marketing campaigns, external vendors, live events, and underused office space. The stated goal: sharpen focus on high-impact business areas and improve return on investment by reallocating talent and resources.

The jobs cut are not directly linked to AI replacing workers. Instead, California based company is reshaping its organizational structure and shifting employees into divisions showing stronger growth potential. The cuts span multiple departments within its Global Business Organization, including engineering, product, and marketing—signaling a wide-reaching internal reset rather than isolated redundancies.

The move adds fuel to a growing narrative in Silicon Valley: companies posting rising revenues while simultaneously shrinking headcount. The strategy reflects a broader push toward leaner operations, flatter management structures, and heavier investment in AI infrastructure and automation systems.

So far in 2026, more than 1Lac tech jobs have already been lost, rapidly approaching the total of 124,000 recorded for all of 2025.

Amazon, Oracle, and UPS are among the biggest names leading the downsizing, with combined reductions running into tens of thousands of positions as they restructure operations and accelerate automation-driven strategies.

Company Estimated Job Cuts Amazon Over 6,000+ Oracle Up to ~30,000 UPS ~30,000 Meta Platforms ~8,000+ PayPal ~4,760 Cisco Systems ~4,000 Morgan Stanley ~1,600–2,500 Nike ~1,000–1,400 Atlassian ~1,500–1,600

In Silicon Valley, Meta Platforms, PayPal, Cisco Systems, and LinkedIn have all implemented significant workforce cuts, even as many continue investing heavily in AI transformation and long-term growth shifts.