Careem layoffs intensify after exit from ride-hailing services in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Careem, a big name in online ride-hailing services, is once again in spotlight after launching sweeping global restructuring that triggered mass layoffs, including among Pakistani developers, after shutdown of multiple international offices, including its Berlin hub.

UAE-based ride-hailing giant reportedly cut roles across several departments as part of a wider cost-cutting drive affecting its global workforce. Employees shared updates on social media platforms like Reddit, revealing that entire development teams and support functions have been impacted by the sudden downsizing.

As of 2026 Careem’s Everything App continues to operate in Pakistan with estimated 400 employees across engineering and other functions, insiders say the latest cuts show that even remaining operational hubs are not immune to the restructuring wave.

The layoffs come just months after Careem officially exited Pakistan’s ride-hailing market in July 2025, ending nearly a decade of operations. The company cited rising inflation, weakening demand, intense competition, and global capital constraints as key reasons behind its withdrawal.

Even after shutting down its core ride-hailing business in the country, Careem had maintained a strong engineering presence in Pakistan—once considered a major tech talent hub for the company. However, the latest job cuts suggest that this footprint is now also being scaled back.

Industry observers point to mounting pressure from low-cost competitors such as inDrive, alongside broader challenges in emerging markets where price sensitivity is extremely high. Some analysts argue that Careem has struggled to maintain momentum after its merger with Uber, especially as regional rivals gain market share with aggressive pricing models.

In 2020, Careem laid off over 500 employees, after business volumes collapsed by nearly 80% during Covid lockdowns. That restructuring was widely seen as a turning point, with industry experts noting that it affected Careem’s employer reputation and slowed its ability to recover its earlier growth momentum.

Careem was long regarded as one of the Middle East and South Asia’s biggest startup success stories. It helped put Pakistan on the global tech map, especially after raising major venture capital funding and later being acquired by Uber in a deal worth $3.1 billion.

Many of its early engineering breakthroughs were developed in Pakistan, turning the country into a key technology and operations base for the company.

The company entered Pakistan in 2015, updating transport through app-based ride-hailing, cash payments, and safety-focused features. It expanded quickly and created large-scale employment opportunities.

Uber entered a year later, leading to strong competition that helped expand the market. Later, Uber acquired Careem globally, but competition continued with cheaper platforms like inDrive.

Amid rising inflation, currency issues, fuel costs, and aggressive competition gradually weakened its position. Careem also experimented with other services like food delivery, but some were later discontinued.